Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl reported being followed in East Sussex.

Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, August 16) to the incident in Hove, which happened in May.

"Police are appealing for information after it was reported that a man followed a 16-year-old girl into Co-op in Hangleton Road on May 22 at around 8.40am and took photos of her,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers responded and a 20-year-old man from Hove was arrested nearby on suspicion of upskirting and for possession of a Class B drug.

Sussex Police said it was reported that a man followed a 16-year-old girl into Co-op in Hangleton Road, Hove, on May 22. Photo: Google Street View

"He has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

"We are appealing for anyone with information, and ask those who may have witnessed or been affected by the incident to make a report to police.”

You can contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 276 of 22/05.