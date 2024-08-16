Sussex Police: Man arrested 'on suspicion of upskirting' after girl is followed into shop
Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, August 16) to the incident in Hove, which happened in May.
"Police are appealing for information after it was reported that a man followed a 16-year-old girl into Co-op in Hangleton Road on May 22 at around 8.40am and took photos of her,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers responded and a 20-year-old man from Hove was arrested nearby on suspicion of upskirting and for possession of a Class B drug.
"He has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.
"We are appealing for anyone with information, and ask those who may have witnessed or been affected by the incident to make a report to police.”
You can contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 276 of 22/05.