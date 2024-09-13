A man who ‘repeatedly attacked’ a woman and left her with serious injuries – before also assaulting a girl – has been jailed, Sussex Police has said.

Police said Kirolus Ramis, 37 – of Hangleton Road, Hove – has been jailed for an assault against two people known to him.

Ramis was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 10) to 32 months’ imprisonment after he admitted to assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and criminal damage, police said.

Explaining the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address on Goldstone Crescent at around 1.30am on September 4, 2022 to a report of a disturbance.

“It was heard Ramis punched a woman and repeatedly attacked her, causing serious injuries, before also assaulting a girl.

“In March 2022, the woman also reported that Ramis damaged her phone.”

Police said Ramis, pleaded guilty to all charges on March 26 and he is now behind bars.

Inspector Alexandra Bailey said: “We work closely with partners, victims and our communities to improve our response to violence against women and girls in Sussex, which remains a priority for the force.

“This was a shocking attack and I am glad that we were able to provide some peace for Ramis’ victims.

“We acted quickly and were able to secure charges for his violent behaviour, which was unacceptable.

“We will hold offenders to account by arresting them, gathering evidence and putting them before the courts.”