Here’s everything we know so far after a murder investigation was launched in Sussex.

Sussex Police has confirmed the death of a man in Brighton.

“Emergency services responded to a report of a man attacking multiple people inside an address in Hartfield Avenue shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday (April 1),” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers attended and found a 57-year-old man inside the property with significant injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in Brighton. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"A woman and a boy were also located at the address with serious injuries, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police said a 19-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Tuesday.

There will be a heightened presence of emergency services in the area while the response to the incident continues, police said. Click here to see more photos from the scene.

Officers are ‘not looking for anyone else’ in connection with this incident.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “Following an emergency call to police, an immediate response was sent to Hartfield Avenue, where sadly, a man was found deceased, and a woman and child were found seriously injured.

"A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and why.

"This is a tragic incident and we understand it will cause shock and alarm among the local community, however there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public at this time."

Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catullus.