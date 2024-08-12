Sussex Police officer accused of corruption after assault suspect 'allowed to walk free'
PC Joseph Aylett – based at Crawley station – will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on August 14, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The 27-year-old is due to make his first appearance in court to ‘face a charge of police corruption’, as a result of an IOPC investigation.
The IOPC said the officer has been charged with ‘corrupt or other improper exercise’ of police powers and privileges – ‘contrary to section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015’.
A spokesperson added: “The allegation relates to an incident in July 2022 where a suspect of an alleged assault, in Crawley High Street, was allowed to walk free without any action being taken against them.
“On conclusion of our investigation in June 2023, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.”