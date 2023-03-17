Sussex Police officer acquitted of assault charge

A police officer has been acquitted of a charge of assault following a trial on Friday, March 17, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that Detective Constable Thomas Hawkins appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a woman in May 2022, while he was off duty.

A police spokesperson said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

