Sussex Police officer acquitted of assault charge

Police said that Detective Constable Thomas Hawkins appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a woman in May 2022, while he was off duty.
A police spokesperson said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.
“DC Hawkins pleaded not guilty to the charge and was found not guilty by the court. The force’s Professional Standards Department will now consider disciplinary action following the result of the court case.”