Sussex Police officer acquitted of assault charge

A police officer has been acquitted of a charge of assault following a trial on Friday, March 17, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:52 GMT
Sussex Police said an officer has been acquitted of a charge of assault following a trial on March 17

Police said that Detective Constable Thomas Hawkins appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a woman in May 2022, while he was off duty.

A police spokesperson said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“DC Hawkins pleaded not guilty to the charge and was found not guilty by the court. The force’s Professional Standards Department will now consider disciplinary action following the result of the court case.”