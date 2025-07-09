Sussex Police officer admits charges of sexual assault by touching

Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 18:04 BST
A Sussex Police officer has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault by touching, the force has confirmed.

Police said that PC Ryan Busby, 25, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July, 8 and admitted the charges at his first appearance.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The court heard that the offences occurred on December 20, 2024 at a social event on four women known to Busby, while he was off duty.

“When the offences were reported, the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted. Following this investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised that Busby be charged.

“Busby, who is suspended from duty, was released on court bail and will be sentenced at Staines Magistrates’ Court on 29 September.

“The force will now continue with misconduct proceedings.”

