Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Sussex Police officer charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing woman to engage in sexual activity without consent

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

Daniel Julian, 45, a police constable, is alleged to have committed the offences while off duty in Kent on August 17, 2021, police said.

Julian has subsequently been suspended from duty, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 23, police confirmed.

Most Popular
A Sussex Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him, Sussex Police has confirmedA Sussex Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him, Sussex Police has confirmed
A Sussex Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him, Sussex Police has confirmed

Sussex Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.