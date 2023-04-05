Sussex Police officer charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing woman to engage in sexual activity without consent
A Sussex Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent on a woman known to him, Sussex Police has confirmed.
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST
Daniel Julian, 45, a police constable, is alleged to have committed the offences while off duty in Kent on August 17, 2021, police said.
Julian has subsequently been suspended from duty, Sussex Police added.
He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 23, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.