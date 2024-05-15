Sussex Police officer charged with causing serious injury through careless driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Eastbourne.

Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Ben Carslake, 30, be charged with the offence and he is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on June 24.

This offence is alleged to have occurred on 11 December, 2022, while the officer was on duty responding to an emergency call when his vehicle was in a collision with a car, police added.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...