Sussex Police officer charged with causing serious injury through careless driving
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sussex Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Eastbourne.
Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Ben Carslake, 30, be charged with the offence and he is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on June 24.
This offence is alleged to have occurred on 11 December, 2022, while the officer was on duty responding to an emergency call when his vehicle was in a collision with a car, police added.
The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted, police confirmed.