Sussex Police officer charged with controlling and coercive behaviour

A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Sussex Police said the charge against PC Sam James Wilson was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation by the force’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Police said the offence is alleged to have taken place between January 2022 and August 2023 against a woman known to him.

Wilson, 30, is currently suspended from duty, the force added.

He will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 28.