Sussex Police officer charged with dangerous driving
Police said PC James Kirk, 26, is alleged to have driven a marked police vehicle while responding to an emergency call through a red light and collided with a light goods vehicle (LGV) in Brighton on September 4, 2024.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The officer is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 29 April. The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.
“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”