Sussex Police officer charged with dangerous driving

Sussex Police have announced than an officer will appear in court charged with dangerous driving.

Police said PC James Kirk, 26, is alleged to have driven a marked police vehicle while responding to an emergency call through a red light and collided with a light goods vehicle (LGV) in Brighton on September 4, 2024.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The officer is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 29 April. The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”