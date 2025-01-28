Sussex police officer charged with rape

A Sussex police officer has been charged with rape and three other sexual offences.

Sussex Police said PC Thomas Rendell, 23, will appear before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 4 charged with raping a girl, attempting to cause a girl aged to engage in penetrative sexual activity, engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “Rendell was not a serving Sussex Police officer at the time of the alleged offences.

“The officer, who was based on East Sussex division, remains suspended from duty.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”

