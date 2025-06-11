Sussex Police officer charged with sexual assault by touching

A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching, police have confirmed.

Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised that PC Ryan Busby, 25, be charged with the offences on four women, following an investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This is alleged to have occurred on 20 December 2024 while the officer was off duty. Busby is suspended from duty. He will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”