Sussex Police officer charged with sexual assault 'while on duty'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 17th May 2024, 13:39 BST
A police officer working in Sussex has been accused of sexual assault and will appear in court.

Sussex Police said Sergeant Matthew Crane, 47, will appear in court charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching.

Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that the officer be charged with the offences ‘on a woman known to him’.

"This is alleged to have occurred on September 19, 2023 w hile the officer was on duty,” a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

"Crane is suspended from duty. He will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on June 21."

Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department ‘should be conducted’.