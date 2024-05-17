Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer working in Sussex has been accused of sexual assault and will appear in court.

Sussex Police said Sergeant Matthew Crane, 47, will appear in court charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching.

Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that the officer be charged with the offences ‘on a woman known to him’.

"This is alleged to have occurred on September 19, 2023 w hile the officer was on duty,” a police spokesperson said.

"Crane is suspended from duty. He will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on June 21."