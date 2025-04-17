Sussex Police officer charged with sexual offence
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with sexual assault by touching.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Mark McCann, 44, be charged with the offence on a woman known to him.
“This is alleged to have occurred on 6 July 2024 while the officer was off duty.
"McCann is suspended from duty. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 16.
“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”