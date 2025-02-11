Sussex Police officer dismissed after carrying out inappropriate sexual acts and comments

A Sussex Police officer has been dismissed without notice after they carried out acts and made comments of a sexual nature which were inappropriate while off duty.

A misconduct hearing was held at Sussex Police headquarters on February 10 and 11 in front of a panel chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner, who directed that the officer would remain anonymous.

Misconduct hearings are now chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

This applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after May 7, 2024.

The misconduct panel also comprises of two Independent Panel Members, appointed by the local policing body to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.

The officer, referred to as officer X, was granted anonymity by the chair after making legal representations before the hearing.

It is the responsibility of the chair to determine whether or not a hearing is partially or wholly held in public or in private, and whether any participant should be anonymised.

The hearing was told that the officer, while off duty at a social event on April 23, 2023, carried out acts of a sexual nature and made inappropriate comments towards her colleagues and members of the public who were in attendance.

The panel found this behaviour were a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and, Discreditable Conduct.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, Deputy head of force Professional Standards said: "The officer’s actions were unwanted and invasive.

“This was extremely concerning because police officers and staff must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

"All staff are aware of the standards of professional behaviour and the force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect."