Former PS Ian Cheesman was found, on two ocassions, to have pepper sprayed a detainee in police custody ‘when it was not deemed necessary, proportionate or reasonable,’ a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

On the second occasion, he sprayed the detainee while standing less than three feet away and failed to provide proper aftercare.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both incidents took place in December 2020, police said.

Sussex Police

The hearing took place earlier today (Wednesday, September 7) at Sussex Police HQ in Lewes, and Cheesman was alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of Use of Force, Orders and Instructions, and Duties and Responsibilities.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell from the professional standards department said: "We expect our officers and staff to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour. The actions of this officer fell far short of these which is reflected in the findings by the panel.

“The unacceptable conduct that has been heard here will not be tolerated but this poor behaviour should not overshadow the hard work by the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers within Sussex Police."

In April this year, the same officer was convicted of assault for an incident which took place on April 6, 2021.

Cheesman appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court on April 26 and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £750 costs after he was found guilty of assaulting a juvenile girl who had been arrested and held in custody in Chichester.