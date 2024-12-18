Sussex Police officers and staff celebrated at annual awards

The annual Sussex Police HQ awards commemorate those who work at the base in Church Lane across a number of departments.

Teams such as Media and Communications Department, Professional Standards Department, Criminal Justice and Custody and the Corporate Development Department all scooped awards on the night hosted at Agrifood Centre, Plumpton College on Friday, December 6.

Two of the winners were Detention Officers Babara Amos and Annalise Faulkner. On April 7, 2023, a man was found unresponsive in his cell in Crawley after attempting to harm himself.

Barbara and Annalise, alongside a number of others who were unable to make the event, received commendations for their quick thinking and life-saving actions.

After calling emergency services, helping the man to safety, and performing CPR, he made a full recovery, and it was thanks to those at custody that day.

Detention Officer Amber Collins noticed a man in distress on October 13, 2023. He became unresponsive.

Amber took immediate action and ensured life support was in place. Thanks to her quick response, the man survived.

A note written by staff said: “Please pass on our sincere thanks and immense gratitude for her fast reactions resulting in what would otherwise may have been a fatality.”

Other winners included those who made seamless new processes in the Professional Standards and outstanding work in the Media and Communications Department which saw a impactful video reach hundreds of thousands of views.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, head of Criminal Justice and Custody said: “It was an honour to present a handful of awards to deserved winners across the force.

“The HQ awards is a special ceremony recognising those who work tirelessly to making Sussex safer.

“I am proud of all of the officers and staff who won awards on the day, they are a credit to Sussex Police.”

