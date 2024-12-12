Sussex Police officers and staff celebrated at annual East Sussex awards

The hard work, dedication and bravery of police officers and staff in East Sussex has been celebrated at an awards event.

The ceremony was held at the Welcome Building in Eastbourne in front of family, friends and dignitaries including East Sussex High Sheriff Lucinda Fraser.

Awards were presented for a variety of reasons, including complex and in-depth investigations, tackling organised crime, impactful community engagement and life-saving actions.

Each award celebrated individuals and teams who have consistently gone above and beyond in their duties, showcasing their commitment to assisting those in need and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community they serve.

Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Chief Superintendent Rosie Ross, Divisional Commander for East Sussex, said: "Every day we see incredible hard work and dedication put into policing East Sussex.

“This is a chance to celebrate the outstanding work in all its forms—whether through acts of bravery, dedication to supporting victims and solving complex cases, saving lives, or embodying the core commitment to public service and striving to do our very best and keep the public safe.

“I am immensely proud of all of the officers and staff, they truly are a credit to Sussex Police and the communities they serve.”

PC James Betteridge and RC Kirsty Burgess, both based in Eastbourne, were praised for their brave actions after discovering a burning bungalow in Eastbourne, with the fire spreading to a neighbouring property.

Finding an elderly man close to the fire, they safely escorted him away. Unsure if his wife remained inside, they selflessly entered the smoke-filled building, conducting a thorough search to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Fire Commander praised their actions, stating that the occupants were fortunate they responded so quickly.

PC Robert Pain, based at Hastings Police Station, was awarded for his exceptional investigative instincts after they proved critical to an ongoing murder investigation.

Recognising the significance of items found during a search, Robert diligently linked them to the case using local and national police systems.

Robert’s proactive actions provided crucial, previously undiscovered evidence. The court acknowledged the contribution of this evidence, which significantly aided the prosecution.

PC Karig Ely, based at Hastings Police Station, was recognised for displaying exceptional dedication and resourcefulness in the urgent search for a missing six-year-old child with learning difficulties.

Responding swiftly to the report, Karig initiated a thorough search of a vast and challenging area.

Her perseverance led to the discovery of the distressed child, who was carefully transported to safety, protecting him from the cold and wet conditions.

PC Ben Hall, based in Eastbourne, and PC Daniel Ribeiro Pires, based at Hastings Police Station, were awarded for their life saving actions.

They were at an address when they encountered a lady suffering from a seizure and cardiac arrest.

Daniel immediately began CPR while Ben contacted emergency services, providing concise updates throughout. Daniel calmly and expertly continued CPR until paramedics arrived.

Their composed demeanour and effective communication with each other and the control room to arrange support from the ambulance service was commended.

They remained on scene until paramedics arrived, playing a crucial role in ensuring the woman received the necessary medical attention, ultimately saving her life.

PCSO Daniel Russell, based in Eastbourne, was praised for his swift action in identifying a concerning incident on his beat area.

Daniel’s quick response, identifying a man who lured a lone woman to an isolated area followed by a sexual assault against another teenager, was crucial in apprehending the suspect within hours.

Daniel’s thorough initial investigation led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator, who was subsequently charged and remanded with serious offences.

Investigator Adisa Kadiric, based in Eastbourne, was awarded for a tenacious investigation into a fraud targeting a vulnerable elderly man.

The suspect, posing as a caregiver, cynically exploited the victim’s trust, defrauding him of over £150,000.

Despite significant investigative challenges, Adisa relentlessly pursued the case, securing charges and ultimately a guilty plea in March 2024, resulting in a four-year, eight-month prison sentence.

Adisa demonstrated exceptional investigative skills and a profound dedication to protecting a vulnerable member of the community.