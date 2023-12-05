Sussex Police officers issue warning following multiple distraction thefts in Crawley
This comes as two separate incidents were reported to Sussex Police in November.
Police said a man who withdrew money from a cashpoint at The Martletts on November 27 walked back to his car.
When he got to his car, Sussex Police said he was approached by a man who had followed him.
The man told the victim he had dropped money, and when the victim bent down to retrieve it, he stole the jacket which had the withdrawn cash inside, police added.
Sussex Police said another incident took place on November 7 when a woman noticed another woman watching her as she withdrew cash.
The woman dropped coins on the ground to distract the victim, while another man approached her and took the money she had just withdrawn from her pocket, police added.
Both incidents involved the suspects spraying the victims’ jackets with paint as a further distraction, Sussex Police confirmed.
Officers are urging the public to stay alert, particularly as Christmas nears and high streets are busier.
If you have any information relating to the offences above, or if you want further advice on how to keep yourself safe from distraction thefts, you can visit your local police station, visit the Crawley Engagement Pod in High Street, call 101 or visit the Sussex Police website at Personal safety: how to stay safe | Sussex Police.