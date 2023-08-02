Sussex Police officers make 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts

Sussex Police officers have made 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts in the town.

Investigations into recent motorcycle thefts in Eastbourne continues and under Operation Terrain officers have been carrying out targeted patrols in known hotspot areas, gathering intelligence, and arresting offenders where possible.

Following ongoing enquiries and the latest information provided by members of public, officers have now made 16 arrests in relation to recent motorcycle thefts across areas of Eastbourne.

In addition to arrests police enquiries have led officers to locating several stolen bikes - owners of those pictured have been identified and officers will make contact.

Picture: Eastbourne Police