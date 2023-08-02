Sussex Police officers make 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts

BREAKING
Sussex Police officers have made 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

Investigations into recent motorcycle thefts in Eastbourne continues and under Operation Terrain officers have been carrying out targeted patrols in known hotspot areas, gathering intelligence, and arresting offenders where possible.

Following ongoing enquiries and the latest information provided by members of public, officers have now made 16 arrests in relation to recent motorcycle thefts across areas of Eastbourne.

In addition to arrests police enquiries have led officers to locating several stolen bikes - owners of those pictured have been identified and officers will make contact.

Sussex Police officers have made 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts in the town. Picture: Eastbourne PoliceSussex Police officers have made 16 arrests in Eastbourne for motorcycle thefts in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Police
Sgt Buck of the Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Whilst we make enquiries to trace the owners of any recovered motorcycles, we continue to encourage communities to report any suspicious activities around motorcycles to us online or by calling 101 and quoting Op Terrain – in an emergency or crime in action always call 999."