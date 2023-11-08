Sussex Police on the hunt for man, 30, who breached a court order
Sussex Police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old man who breached his court order.
Connor Crofton is wanted for breaching a court order, and in relation to malicious communications and stalking, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said. He has links to Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton. Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 999, quoting serial 734 of 24/07.