Sussex Police on the hunt for man, 30, who breached a court order

Sussex Police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old man who breached his court order.
By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
Connor Crofton is wanted for breaching a court order, and in relation to malicious communications and stalking, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said. He has links to Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton. Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 999, quoting serial 734 of 24/07.