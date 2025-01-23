Sussex Police on the hunt for two men after e-bike stolen

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:02 BST
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for two men (pictured), following the theft of an e-bike from Chichester earlier this month.

The theft took place on January 14, at Drayson Waterside Retail Leisure, some time around midday.

"Contact us online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47250008268,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

