Sussex Police on the lookout for 14-year-old girl missing from Aldwick
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Aldwick.
Scarlett, pictured, is believed to have links to Brighton, Yapton and Worthing and was last seen at around 10.30pm last night (May 12).
Sussex Police say she is 5’5”, slim, with red and purple shoulder length hair and a nose stud. She is thought to be wearing a bikini top, blue shorts, black addidas trainers and a grey hoodie.
“If you see Scarlett, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1385 of 12/05,” a police spokesperson said.