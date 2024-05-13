Sussex Police on the lookout for 14-year-old girl missing from Aldwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Aldwick.

Scarlett, pictured, is believed to have links to Brighton, Yapton and Worthing and was last seen at around 10.30pm last night (May 12).

Sussex Police say she is 5’5”, slim, with red and purple shoulder length hair and a nose stud. She is thought to be wearing a bikini top, blue shorts, black addidas trainers and a grey hoodie.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...