Sussex Police on the lookout for missing Hastings man Michael
Michael, 52, is missing from Conquest Hospital in Hastings, Sussex Police announced today (January 11).
He left the hospital on foot at 4.25pm and has not been since. There are concerns for his welfare and Sussex Police officers are on the look out as a matter of urgency.
He was last seen wearing dark trousers, a blue and black Christmas jumper over a red shirt and white shoes, police said.
if you see him, contact police immediately on 999, quoting serial 921 of 11/01