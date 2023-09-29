A freshers’ fair, a country show and a ploughing match were among the events police attended to increase awareness of rural crime in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers used these opportunities to engage with residents, farmers, students and business owners as part of National Rural Crime Week of Action, which ran from September 18.

The force’s Rural Crime Team (RCT) continues to work with the community to prevent, detect and respond to offences in the countryside all year round, and Inspector Andy Barker has called upon them to remain vigilant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This national week of action gives us an ideal opportunity to interact with communities which may otherwise feel isolated or lack in confidence in reporting issues to police,” he said. “But I want to assure them that we are here and we will support you.

A freshers’ fair, a country show and a ploughing match were among the events police attended to increase awareness of rural crime in Sussex. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“It’s important to acknowledge that rural crime does happen, but it’s even more important to acknowledge the impact it can have on our communities.

“That’s why I would encourage anyone with any concerns, or anyone who has witnessed or fallen victim to a crime, to please contact us. The more information and intelligence we can gather, the more chance we have of protecting our rural communities and catching criminals.”

During the week, the RCT engaged with attendees at a ploughing match in Rodmell near Lewes and at the South of England Show in Ardingly, where they offered advice to people on how to keep themselves and their property safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also joined Neighbourhood Youth Officers at Plumpton College Freshers’ Fair, with the aim of building a long-serving relationship with the next generation of farmers.

They also joined Neighbourhood Youth Officers at Plumpton College Freshers’ Fair, with the aim of building a long-serving relationship with the next generation of farmers

Insp Barker added: “We’ve established a brilliant relationship with Plumpton College and will be working with them moving forward. Our officers plan to give inputs to students in lessons and increase their presence on site to build bridges and work towards reducing rural crime across all counties.”

In addition, the RCT teamed up with partners including the DVSA, the Environment Agency, West Sussex County Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council and the HMRC red diesel team to conduct a roadside operation on the A23 near Handcross. This involved targeting waste carriers and heavy plant vehicles being moved.

It led to 14 vehicles being issued with prohibitions due to dangerous defects, which meant they could not leave the site until repairs had been carried out. These prohibitions ranged from damaged tyres to defective obligatory lights through to insecure loading of vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad