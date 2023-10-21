A suspect is set to appear in court after multiple police cars were led on an 11-mile pursuit in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a man has been charged with seven offences, following the theft of a car in Richmond Parade, Brighton on Thursday morning (October 19).

The theft sparked a ‘tactical pursuit’ through the county, with ended in North Street, Worthing when the vehicle was boxed in – and the officers began to start smashing the windows with batons. Click here to watch video footage from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of police vehicles were involved, which was necessary to bring the pursuit to a swift and safe conclusion,” a police spokesperson said.

Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing.

"Some force was used to ensure there was no further risk to the public and the man was safely detained.”

Police said Billy Eyre, 31 – of no fixed address – has been charged with: aggravated vehicle taking; burglary with intent to steal; dangerous driving; driving without a license; driving without insurance; failure to stop; and failure to provide a specimen.