Sussex police pursuit: Suspect named and charged with seven offences; police explain 'necessary' major response
Sussex Police said a man has been charged with seven offences, following the theft of a car in Richmond Parade, Brighton on Thursday morning (October 19).
The theft sparked a ‘tactical pursuit’ through the county, with ended in North Street, Worthing when the vehicle was boxed in – and the officers began to start smashing the windows with batons. Click here to watch video footage from the scene.
“A number of police vehicles were involved, which was necessary to bring the pursuit to a swift and safe conclusion,” a police spokesperson said.
"Some force was used to ensure there was no further risk to the public and the man was safely detained.”
Police said Billy Eyre, 31 – of no fixed address – has been charged with: aggravated vehicle taking; burglary with intent to steal; dangerous driving; driving without a license; driving without insurance; failure to stop; and failure to provide a specimen.
He remained in police custody on Friday evening (October 20).