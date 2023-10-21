BREAKING
Sussex police pursuit: Suspect named and charged with seven offences; police explain 'necessary' major response

A suspect is set to appear in court after multiple police cars were led on an 11-mile pursuit in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
Sussex Police said a man has been charged with seven offences, following the theft of a car in Richmond Parade, Brighton on Thursday morning (October 19).

The theft sparked a ‘tactical pursuit’ through the county, with ended in North Street, Worthing when the vehicle was boxed in – and the officers began to start smashing the windows with batons. Click here to watch video footage from the scene.

“A number of police vehicles were involved, which was necessary to bring the pursuit to a swift and safe conclusion,” a police spokesperson said.

Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing.Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing.
"Some force was used to ensure there was no further risk to the public and the man was safely detained.”

Police said Billy Eyre, 31 – of no fixed address – has been charged with: aggravated vehicle taking; burglary with intent to steal; dangerous driving; driving without a license; driving without insurance; failure to stop; and failure to provide a specimen.

He remained in police custody on Friday evening (October 20).