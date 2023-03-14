Sussex Police recognised for work combating violence against women and girls

Sussex Police has received national recognition for its recent work to combat violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Sussex Police said that over the past two years the force has introduced a ‘complex domestic abuse and stalking unit’, as well as a multi-agency victim hub that supports victims through to prosecution.

They said they now have one of the highest adoptions of stalking perpetrator orders in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, March 14, the National Police Chief’s Council released its first data that shows how police forces are performing against the national VAWG framework for delivery.

Sussex Police said that over the past two years the force has introduced a 'complex domestic abuse and stalking unit', as well as a multi-agency victim hub

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, the Sussex Police lead for VAWG said: “We have worked closely with partners, victims and our communities to improve our response to violence against women and girls in Sussex and have taken many steps this year to protect victims, catch perpetrators and to continue to identify and eradicate officers from our ranks who have, themselves, perpetrated these offences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the VAWG framework aims to bring consistently high standards to the police response in this area. Every force has a VAWG action plan in line with the framework which has seen them strengthen reporting routes and review allegations of sexual misconduct or domestic abuse against officers.

Superintendent Tucknott continued: “We have carried out extensive work with partners to promote safe spaces for women and girls and have a wide range of schemes to reduce vulnerability in the night-time economy including Night Safety Marshals, dedicated patrols, taxi marshals and other partner services. Our dedicated team of domestic abuse investigators – the first of its kind in the country – also provides quick, efficient and discreet responses for victims of domestic abuse. We remain committed to making Sussex a safe place for women and girls and will continue to support the national framework as part of this endeavour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the VAWG framework data that has just been released aims to provide ‘a critical baseline’ for assessing police performance over time, presenting a picture from over a year ago.

A police spokesperson said: “It includes the national publication of police performance against the VAWG framework has highlighted the prevalence of offences committed by officers across the UK and the steps forces have taken to root out these individuals. Of the 1,177 unique VAWG cases against officers, 48 of these relate to Sussex. These cases include both complaints from members of the public and those where there is an indication that a person serving with the police may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner which would justify disciplinary proceedings.”

Chief superintendent Steve Rayland, head of the Sussex Police Professional Standards Department said: “We encourage people to talk to us and we take all complaints seriously. We need the public to tell us when this happens by police officers and encourage anyone with concerns to talk to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even in cases where the evidential threshold is not met for criminal proceedings, we pursue individuals and use our robust internal misconduct processes to hold them to account. We are also working to build a culture among our teams where officers and staff feel confident to speak out when they have concerns. This is evidenced in the learning we have put into place since the introduction of this framework. We have listened and have acted.

“Sussex Police has also joined forces across England and Wales in checking all officers, staff and volunteers against the Police National Database to identify any intelligence or allegations that need further investigation.

“The publication today of police performance against the VAWG framework gives forces the opportunity to report openly to see what progress we are making – which has been significant since this data was collected.