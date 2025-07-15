Sussex Police release e-fit image after ‘knife-point robbery’ in Lewes

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
Sussex Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to following a report of a knife-point robbery.

Police said the incident happened in Lewes between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Monday, June 30, on the footpath between Pelham Terrace and Landport Road, near the Pells footbridge.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man who was in possession of a knife and demanded that she empty her bag and purse. She dropped her belongings and fled the scene. Items including cash and personal belongings were taken.

“An e-fit of the suspect has been issued to assist with the investigation. The suspect is described as tall, around 6’5”, of slim build with a bald head, no facial hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey Adidas hoodie with the three-stripe logo on one of the sleeves, a blue tracksuit, grey/ black trainers and black gloves.”

Police have asked anyone who recognises the individual, or who has information that could help officers with their enquiries, to contact them at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 779 of 01/07.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to after a report of a knife-point robbery in Lewes

1. Lewes

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to after a report of a knife-point robbery in Lewes Photo: Sussex Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice