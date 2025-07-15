Sussex Police release e-fit image after ‘knife-point robbery’ in Lewes

Police said the incident happened in Lewes between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Monday, June 30, on the footpath between Pelham Terrace and Landport Road, near the Pells footbridge.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man who was in possession of a knife and demanded that she empty her bag and purse. She dropped her belongings and fled the scene. Items including cash and personal belongings were taken.

“An e-fit of the suspect has been issued to assist with the investigation. The suspect is described as tall, around 6’5”, of slim build with a bald head, no facial hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey Adidas hoodie with the three-stripe logo on one of the sleeves, a blue tracksuit, grey/ black trainers and black gloves.”

Police have asked anyone who recognises the individual, or who has information that could help officers with their enquiries, to contact them at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 779 of 01/07.