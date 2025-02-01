Sussex Police have released an image in the hope of identifying a man following an altercation in Brighton.

Police said a report was made to them following the incident, which happened at around 1.20pm in Elm Grove, near the junction of Queens Park Road, on Saturday, January 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man who was said to be riding a Segway was involved in an altercation with the driver of a vehicle. Officers are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident, and we are looking to speak the man in the image. If you have information to report, we ask you contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 581 of 25/1.”