Police are seeking to locate Geoffrey, who was last seen in Mill Lane, off Long Hill (A281), in Lower Beeding on Wednesday afternoon (June 4).

Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing our search for 80-year-old Geoffrey, who has been reported missing from Shermanbury near Horsham.

“The last reported sighting of Geoffrey is now Mill Lane, off Long Hill (A281), Lower Beeding, Horsham, on Wednesday (4 June).

“There are concerns for his welfare.

“We have released another image of Geoffrey who is 5'7", slim, with a grey beard.

“He was last seen wearing a navy blue or dark-coloured jacket, dark coloured trousers and brown walking boots (as shown in the CCTV image).

“He may be using the bus network.

“If you see Geoffrey, please immediately call 999, quoting serial 1030 of 04/06.”

1 . Sussex Police release new info and new photo as search continues for missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury Geoffrey is 5'7", slim, with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or dark-coloured jacket, dark coloured trousers and brown walking boots Photo: Sussex Police