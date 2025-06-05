Sussex Police release new info and new photo as search continues for missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST
Sussex Police have released a new photo and new information as the search continues for a missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury.

Police are seeking to locate Geoffrey, who was last seen in Mill Lane, off Long Hill (A281), in Lower Beeding on Wednesday afternoon (June 4).

Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing our search for 80-year-old Geoffrey, who has been reported missing from Shermanbury near Horsham.

“The last reported sighting of Geoffrey is now Mill Lane, off Long Hill (A281), Lower Beeding, Horsham, on Wednesday (4 June).

“There are concerns for his welfare.

“We have released another image of Geoffrey who is 5'7", slim, with a grey beard.

“He was last seen wearing a navy blue or dark-coloured jacket, dark coloured trousers and brown walking boots (as shown in the CCTV image).

“He may be using the bus network.

“If you see Geoffrey, please immediately call 999, quoting serial 1030 of 04/06.”

Geoffrey is 5'7", slim, with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or dark-coloured jacket, dark coloured trousers and brown walking boots

1. Sussex Police release new info and new photo as search continues for missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury

Geoffrey is 5'7", slim, with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or dark-coloured jacket, dark coloured trousers and brown walking boots Photo: Sussex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of Geoffrey, who is 80 and missing from Shermanbury near Horsham

2. Sussex Police release new info and new photo as search continues for missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury

Police are concerned for the welfare of Geoffrey, who is 80 and missing from Shermanbury near Horsham Photo: Sussex Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice