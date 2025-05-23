Sussex Police renew appeal for man wanted for spraying corrosive substance into two men’s faces

Harry Williams, 27, is wanted by Sussex Police after spraying the two men with the substance in Brighton city centre on June 12.

DC Moss said: “We have made extensive enquiries and now, nearly a year on from the attacks, we are again appealing to the public to help find Harry Williams.

“He is from Brighton and is believed to have links to Hove, Portslade and Eastbourne.

“If you see him or know where he could be contact us by dialling 999, quoting Operation Stanton.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. https://orlo.uk/NvfSS