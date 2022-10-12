Sussex Police renew appeal to trace Surrey man accused of offences related to Horsham business

Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act, police reported.

Sussex Police said the charges relate to a business operated in Horsham.

But he did not attend Lewes Crown Court where his trial was due to start on Monday, August 8, police added.

Sussex Police have issued warrant for his arrest.