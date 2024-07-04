Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police has joined other forces across the country in celebration of its response policing teams.

From June 24 to June 30, a national Response Policing Week of Action took place to highlight the difficult, demanding, and unpredictable work that response officers and staff do to keep people safe.

Response officers are the first to respond to danger, and often, the first point of contact that members of the public will have with the police. It is a role that requires huge amounts of skill, professionalism, expertise, courage, and resilience.

Over the last week, officers across Sussex have been responding to emergencies day and night; burglaries, missing people, collisions, violent assaults to name a few.

In West Sussex, response officers also assisted Thames Valley Police for an absconder who was believed to be in West Sussex. He was found and arrested and returned to prison.

On June 30, police were called to a report of a house party which was out of control in Dedisham Close, Crawley.

Officers from response attended and stopped a fight outside the address. An officer suffered minor injuries.

Oliver Stamford-Clark, 23, of Spring Plat, Crawley was charged with five counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 16.

Officers also attended a collision, reported abduction and much more.

In East Sussex, officers attended an incident near Rye on June 28 to a report of an assault on a security officer.

A 64-year-old man was swiftly arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

In Brighton, emergency services responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a property in Oriental Place, Brighton on June 29 at around 2.45am.

Response officers attended the scene and a man was arrested, who was later identified as Jaydee Duffield, 34, of Oritental Place, Brighton.

He has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and has been remanded in custody.

Duffield is due to appear for a plea hearing on July 29.

Not only did response officers attend these incidents, but hundreds of others across the week. The emergency calls, which can potentially put officers in danger, are responded to quickly to protect Sussex.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stu Hale, force lead for response policing, said: Whether it is protecting communities, catching criminals or delivering an outstanding service, the NPCC Response Policing Week of Action is a week to celebrate and recognise the hard work and dedication of our incredible response teams.

“Response Policing Teams are on the frontline day in, day out and repeatedly put themselves in harms way to protect the public.