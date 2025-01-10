Sussex Police respond to incident involving a knife on-board bus; teenager charged

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police were called to a bus in Brighton after reports of an incident involving a knife.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a teenager with a knife at around 6pm, on Boxing Day (December 26, 2024).

The incident was reported on a Brighton and Hove bus, ‘in the Elm Grove area’, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “A disturbance took place at the back of the upper deck between two people, where it was reported that a knife was exposed. The two people then disembarked from the bus.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a teenager with a knife at around 6pm, on Boxing Day. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers received a report of a teenager with a knife at around 6pm, on Boxing Day. (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a teenager with a knife at around 6pm, on Boxing Day. (Stock image / National World)

"Following police enquiries, a suspect was identified and arrested on Friday, January 3 on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place, and with possessing a Class B drug.

"The next morning, a 16-year-old boy from Brighton, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was charged with the offences and has been bailed pending his next court appearance on February 13.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said carrying a knife is a ‘serious offence’, and ‘we will treat it as this’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “A teenager has now been charged in connection with this report and we would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation throughout our enquiries.

"We remain committed enhancing safety in our communities, and will continue to tackle knife crime robustly by thoroughly investigating and pursuing all reports."

Report all instances of knife crime to police online, or by calling 101, and ‘always dial 999 in an emergency’.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice