NationalWorldTV
Sussex Police reunite happy owner with expensive tools found ‘dumped in bushes’ in Burgess Hill

The happy owner of some expensive tools has been reunited with his items after they were found ‘dumped’ in bushes in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT

Mid Sussex Police made the announcement on Facebook at about 11.15am today (Tuesday, March 21).

They said: “Great news to share this morning. Our appeal to find the owner of tools found in bushes in Burgess Hill has resulted in finding their rightful owner – one happy customer.”

Mid Sussex Police posted a photo on Facebook on Monday, March 20, saying that ten boxes of high value tools had been found dumped in bushes in Burgess Hill.
The message followed a police appeal on Facebook on Monday, March 20, which said: “Ten boxes of high value tools (Milwaukee & Ryobi) have been found dumped in bushes in Burgess Hill. It would be a pleasure to re-unite the tools back to their owner. Please contact PC Wingfield, at Haywards Heath Police Station by calling 101.”

