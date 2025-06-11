Sussex Police say almost £500,000 has been recovered from a major drugs gang

Sussex Police said almost half a million pounds has been recovered from a major drugs gang following a series of successful applications by police.

Police said that in 2024, 15 members of the organised crime gang (OCG) were sentenced to a total of more than 90 years’ imprisonment as part of Operation Smith.

Police explained that this was an investigation into the wide-scale supply of Class A and Class B drugs in the Worthing area between March 2020 and June 2021.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries revealed the gang had benefitted from a total of £2,074,758.65 in criminal proceedings, which funded high-end vehicles, luxury holidays and designer clothing.

“The force therefore applied for Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearings against the defendants, which were heard in court over the past few months and concluded on Monday 9 June. A POCA hearing, also known as a confiscation hearing, is a legal proceeding that takes place after a criminal conviction, typically in the crown court, to determine and recover assets gained from criminal activity. The goal is to identify and seize any ill-gotten gains, and any defendants are required to pay the confiscated amount by a set date.”

Police said the £482,493.35 recovered will mainly be directed towards the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and law enforcement agencies, while Sussex Police will get a portion to help support tackling organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Leadbeatter, from the Sussex Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “Our colleagues worked hard to ensure the successful conviction of all of these defendants for being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and associated money laundering offences. We remain determined to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs which cause so much harm in our communities. However, our investigation did not stop at the point of conviction. We demonstrated how we will continue to pursue every avenue available to us to not only catch criminals involved in drugs and money laundering offences, but to also deny them the benefits of their criminality. We frequently revisit outstanding confiscation orders when offenders obtain further assets, legitimate or otherwise.”

Sussex Police continued: “On 4 September 2024 at Lewes Crown Court, the following confiscation order was made:

“Daniel Taylor, 46, of Pavilion Close, Thakeham, who had previously been sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £58,230.58 and was ordered to pay £5,300 at this time.

“On 21 October 2024 at Lewes Crown Court the following confiscation orders were made:

“Daniel Bashvogli, 42, of Crescent Road, Worthing, who had previously been sentenced to six years and three months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £191,015.66 and was ordered to pay £17,878.98 as his available assets at this time.

“Jamie Richardson, 48, of Shetland Court, Worthing, who had previously been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £250,844.60 and was ordered to pay £225 of his available assets at this time. He was also made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years.

“Ergest Tarja, 31, of no fixed address, who had previously been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £196,485.13 and a nominal order for £1 was made as no identified assets were located for him.

“Daron Wood, 56, of Heene Road, Worthing, who had previously been sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £83,912.24 and was ordered to pay £21,795.85 at this time.

“Warren Bines, 35, of De Paul Way, Brentwood, Essex, who had previously been sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £81,760 and was ordered to pay the same £81,760 (this being the cash seized from him on arrest).

“Luke Stears, 35, of Canon Place, Southampton, Hampshire, who had previously been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £57,940.40 and was ordered to pay £2,378.47 at this time.

“On 5 December 2024 Louis Seyfi, 26, of Chancton View Road, Worthing, who was linked to this conspiracy but dealt with in separate proceedings and had received a prison sentence of five years’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £213,960 and was ordered to pay £38,003.45.

“On 20 January 2025 at Lewes Crown Court, the following confiscation orders were made:

“Dean Mazirel, 41, of South Street, Tarring, who had previously been sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £136,674.02 and was ordered to pay £41,750.91. This includes a gold and ruby Rolex watch that was located in a safety deposit box in London.

"Carmine Melisi, 61, of no fixed address, who had previously been sentenced to three years and one month imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £67,859.54 and was ordered to pay the same £67,859.54.

“Steven Bennett, 45, of South Street, Lancing, who had previously been sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £17,204.22 and a nominal order for £1 was made as no identified assets were located for him.

"Terrence White, 35, of Mill Road, Worthing, who had previously been sentenced to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment, was found to have benefited by £125,516.42 and was ordered to pay £3,355.00.

“On 9th June 2025 at Lewes Crown Court the final confiscation order to be made was in relation to Oliver Mazirel, 37, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, who had previously been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for his involvement with this and another drug supply case. He was found to have benefited by £593,355.83 and was ordered to pay £202,185.”

Police said the available amount for Mazirel included large amounts of cash seized, as well as 28 gold coins and a Hublot watch from a safety deposit box in London.