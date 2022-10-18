Sussex Police search for four suspects after attempted garage burglary in Peacehaven

Police said the suspects reportedly broke into a garage on Cripps Avenue, at about 2.30am on Wednesday, October 5.

The suspects were said to be disturbed in their efforts and made off from the scene empty-handed, Sussex Police added.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a group in the area at the time of the attempted burglary, particularly those with video doorbell or CCTV footage.

Sussex Police are searching for four suspects who reportedly attempted to burgle a garage in Peacehaven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 550 of 06/10.