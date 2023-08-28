BREAKING
Sussex Police search for man wanted in connection with assault

Police are searching for a wanted man after an assault in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

Sussex Police has appealed for help to locate a man named Hayden Walker in connection with an assault in Brighton.

Officers want to speak with the 29-year-old – formerly of Ryelands Drive, Brighton – after an assault took place, between August 11 and 12, at an address in the city.

“They have carried out initial enquiries and ensured the victim has received appropriate support,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who knows Walker’s whereabouts or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 246 of 12/08.”

Sussex Police has appealed for help to locate a man named Hayden Walker in connection with an assault in Brighton Photo: Sussex Police