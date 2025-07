Sussex Police has asked members of the public for help in locating Alex Nash, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.

"Nash is 32, around 5ft 8in, and was last seen with shoulder length brown hair, either worn down or up in a ponytail,” a police appeal on social media read.

"He also has facial hair.

"Nash is known to have links to Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton.2

If you see Nash, call 999 quoting reference 49 of 25/03.