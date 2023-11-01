BREAKING
Sussex Police searching for Crawley man wanted for failing to appear at court

Sussex Police are searching for a Crawley man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Maninder Singh, 33, of Gales Drive in Crawley, is also known as Navroop Singh.

Sussex Police said he is charged with two counts of driving while over the drug limit, driving without insurance or a licence and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

If you see Singh, or have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 660 of 11/04.

Police are searching for Maninder Singh, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice are searching for Maninder Singh, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
