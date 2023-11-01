Sussex Police searching for Crawley man wanted for failing to appear at court
Maninder Singh, 33, of Gales Drive in Crawley, is also known as Navroop Singh.
Sussex Police said he is charged with two counts of driving while over the drug limit, driving without insurance or a licence and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.
If you see Singh, or have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 660 of 11/04.
