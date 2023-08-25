Sussex Police are searching for a man from Crawley who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Danny Williams. Sussex Police describe him as 5’4” and of large build, with a black and grey beard. He is missing fingers from his left hand, police added.

Sussex Police said Williams is known to frequent the Broadfield Barton area of Crawley.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 45230086054.

Sussex Police are searching for Danny Williams, 45, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

