Connor Leathead, 29, was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, Sussex Police said.

"We are searching for Connor Leathead for failing to attend court,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“He was due to face the charge at Hastings Magistrates’ Court, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Leathead is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote crime reference 47240105173.”