Sussex Police searching for man wanted in connection with assault in Littlehampton

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Karl Foster who is wanted in connection with an assault in Littlehampton?

"The incident was reported to police in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.

"Officers are looking to speak to the 47-year-old in connection with the investigation.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

"He should not be approached, please call 999 and quote serial 127 of 21/09.

"Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”