Sussex Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Julian William Charlton.

The force have asked the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Julian William Charlton?

Have you seen Julian William Charlton? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceHave you seen Julian William Charlton? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Have you seen Julian William Charlton? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 39-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

“Julian is 5’8”, of slim build, with ginger / brownish hair and green eyes. He has no fixed address.

“Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact us.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 169 of 01/02.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice