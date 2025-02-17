Sussex Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison
Sussex Police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.
Police are searching for 39-year-old Julian William Charlton.
The force have asked the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 101.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Julian William Charlton?
“The 39-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.
“Julian is 5’8”, of slim build, with ginger / brownish hair and green eyes. He has no fixed address.
“Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact us.
“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 169 of 01/02.”