Sussex Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison

Sussex Police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for 39-year-old Julian William Charlton.

The force have asked the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Julian William Charlton?

Have you seen Julian William Charlton? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 39-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

“Julian is 5’8”, of slim build, with ginger / brownish hair and green eyes. He has no fixed address.

“Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact us.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 169 of 01/02.”