A man, who was charged with drink-driving in Lancing earlier this year, failed to appear in court – and is now wanted for arrest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information to locate James Smith ‘for failing to appear in court’.

"The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, was due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 1,” a police spokesperson said, on Wednesday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis in relation to his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in Lancing Park on February 17 this year.”

James Smith, a carpenter, is believed to have links to the Shoreham, Sompting, Lancing and Worthing areas, Sussex Police said.

Smith, a carpenter, is believed to have links to the Shoreham, Sompting, Lancing and Worthing areas, police said.

Police said he is ‘of medium build with brown hair and stubble’.