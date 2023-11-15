BREAKING

Sussex Police searching for man who failed to appear in court in Worthing

A man, who was charged with drink-driving in Lancing earlier this year, failed to appear in court – and is now wanted for arrest.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information to locate James Smith ‘for failing to appear in court’.

"The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, was due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 1,” a police spokesperson said, on Wednesday, November 15.

“He was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis in relation to his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in Lancing Park on February 17 this year.”

Smith, a carpenter, is believed to have links to the Shoreham, Sompting, Lancing and Worthing areas, police said.

Police said he is ‘of medium build with brown hair and stubble’.

Anyone who sees Smith, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1382 of 17/02/2023.