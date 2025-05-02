Sussex Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Burgess Hill with links to Crawley
The force are seeking to locate Ellie, who was last seen at Burgess Hill railways station at around 8.20pm yesterday evening (May 1).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Ellie, who is 12 and missing from Burgess Hill.
“She was last seen at Burgess Hill railway station around 8.20pm on Thursday, 1 May.
“Ellie is 5'8", of slim build and has dark brown hair that she was wearing in a ponytail.
“She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.
“Ellie has links to Crawley.
“If you see Ellie, call 101 quoting reference 1474 of 01/05.”