Sussex Police searching for missing Crawley teen with links to Reigate

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Jun 2025, 18:36 BST

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Crawley, who has links to Reigate.

Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Leah, who was last seen in Crawley on Monday (June 9).

Leah also has links to Hounslow and Slough, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leah, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

Police are searching for Leah, who has been reported missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Leah, 15, is 5’3” tall with short hair that is a mixture of green and purple.

“She is believed to be wearing black trousers with white patterning, a black sweatshirt and black trainers.

“She may be carrying a black plastic handbag.

“Leah was last seen in Crawley on Monday (9 June), and has links to Hounslow, Slough and Redhill in Surrey.

“If you can help, call 101 quoting serial 1537 of 09/06.”

