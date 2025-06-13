Sussex Police searching for missing Crawley teen with links to Reigate

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Crawley, who has links to Reigate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Leah, who was last seen in Crawley on Monday (June 9).

Leah also has links to Hounslow and Slough, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leah, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

Police are searching for Leah, who has been reported missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Leah, 15, is 5’3” tall with short hair that is a mixture of green and purple.

“She is believed to be wearing black trousers with white patterning, a black sweatshirt and black trainers.

“She may be carrying a black plastic handbag.

“Leah was last seen in Crawley on Monday (9 June), and has links to Hounslow, Slough and Redhill in Surrey.

“If you can help, call 101 quoting serial 1537 of 09/06.”