Sussex Police searching for missing Crawley teenager

Sussex Police said 16-year-old Aisha was last seen in Crawley at approximately 9.25am on Sunday (March 6).
Police said Aisha is 5 foot 6, medium build, with long straight black hair. The police added she was last seen dressed all in black, wearing a black coat with a white hood, and is believed to be carrying a maroon coloured handbag.
Sussex Police said she may have travelled to Birmingham. CCTV from Three Bridges station captured her boarding a Cambridge-bound train which departed at around 09:58.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 403 from 06/03.
