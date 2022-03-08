Sussex Police searching for missing Crawley teenager

Sussex Police said 16-year-old Aisha was last seen in Crawley at approximately 9.25am on Sunday (March 6).

Police said Aisha is 5 foot 6, medium build, with long straight black hair. The police added she was last seen dressed all in black, wearing a black coat with a white hood, and is believed to be carrying a maroon coloured handbag.

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Aisha. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said she may have travelled to Birmingham. CCTV from Three Bridges station captured her boarding a Cambridge-bound train which departed at around 09:58.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 403 from 06/03.