Sussex Police searching for missing Crawley woman with links to Brighton and Peacehaven

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Sussex Police are searching for a missing woman from Crawley, who has links to Brighton and Peacehaven.

Police are seeking to locate 25-year-old Keiyre, who was last seen in Crawley on Thursday, March 20.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Keiyre who has been reported missing from Crawley?

“The 25-year-old was last seen on March 20 in the town.

Have you seen Keiyre who has been reported missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceHave you seen Keiyre who has been reported missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“She is 5'2", of slight build, with long brown hair.

“Officers believe Keiyre also has links to Brighton and Peacehaven.

“Anyone who sees her on knows her whereabouts can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1088 of 28/03.”

