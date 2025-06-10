Sussex Police searching for missing Haywards Heath teen with links to East Grinstead
Police are seeking to locate 16-year-old Jayden, who was last seen at around 11am on Sunday (June 8).
The force said Jayden may be using public transport.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Jayden who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath?
“The 16-year-old left an address at about 11am on Sunday, 8 June.
“Jayden is 5’5" with short brown hair.
“He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a white North Face t-shirt and carrying a black Nike backpack.
“As well as Haywards Heath, he has links to East Grinstead and may be using public transport.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 197 of 09/06.”